Katalyo Trading Down 14.6% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $539,041.45 and $68,224.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,635,871.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

