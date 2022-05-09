Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

