KeyFi Price Reaches $0.14 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. KeyFi has a market cap of $380,760.75 and approximately $785.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

