Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,382,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,801,762. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

