Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.