Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €49.11 ($51.69) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($86.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.20.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.