Klaytn 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.84 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $71.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,671,746 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

