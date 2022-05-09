Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

KCO stock opened at €10.76 ($11.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.14. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a one year high of €13.50 ($14.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

