Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 7.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 49,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,244,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of analysts have commented on KOS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

