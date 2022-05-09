Kusama Market Capitalization Hits $885.44 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $104.54 or 0.00317627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $885.44 million and approximately $95.02 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

