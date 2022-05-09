Kylin (KYL) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

Kylin (KYL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $118,759.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,860.61 or 1.00025134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100743 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

