Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Up 2%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.41 and last traded at $135.41. Approximately 461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.71.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

