Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $63,588.94

Landbox (LAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $63,588.94 and approximately $141.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

