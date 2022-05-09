Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $165.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.24. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.