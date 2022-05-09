Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 14,555 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Abiomed worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock worth $5,714,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $257.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.06 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

