Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

