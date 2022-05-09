Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

