Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,272 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 216,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

