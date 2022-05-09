Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,638 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Kellogg by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

