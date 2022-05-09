Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 491.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

