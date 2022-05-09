Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,874,000 after acquiring an additional 763,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

