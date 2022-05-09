Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.95 and a 200 day moving average of $414.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

