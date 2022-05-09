Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 300.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

