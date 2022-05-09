Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 374,132 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

