Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 38,623 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

