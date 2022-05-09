Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.69).

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £992.84 million and a PE ratio of 54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.33. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($2.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

