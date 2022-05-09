Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.26

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.26 and last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 2841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.29.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

