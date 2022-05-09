Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.31

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

