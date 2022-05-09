Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.30

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 5313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $711,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $217,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 472,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

