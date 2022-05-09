Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

