Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Cap of $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,752.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00183555 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00567481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.15 or 1.80180775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

