Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

