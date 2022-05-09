Lightning 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,866.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $30,866.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.60 or 0.99801617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100188 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

