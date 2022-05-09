Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Limelight Networks worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 1,985,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

