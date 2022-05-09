Litecoin Cash Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $1,266.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,759.42 or 1.00034988 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 756,888,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

