Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

