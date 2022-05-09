Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,356,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,428. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.