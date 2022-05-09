Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $78.17. 336,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.