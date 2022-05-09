Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. 2,066,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

