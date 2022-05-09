Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to post $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $575.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 584.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $85.64. 35,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

