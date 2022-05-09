Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Tops $465,413.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $465,413.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00571075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.68 or 1.83138256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

