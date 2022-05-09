Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.16 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

