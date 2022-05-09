Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

