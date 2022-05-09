Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

LBC stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $681.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.