Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,900 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of Five Point stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 206,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

