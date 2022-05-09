MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 19% This Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00007794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,752.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00183555 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00567481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00038677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.15 or 1.80180775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

