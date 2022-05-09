Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 459666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11.
About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)
