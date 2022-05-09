MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.44. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

