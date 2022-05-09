Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

