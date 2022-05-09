Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded down $11.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

